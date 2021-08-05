3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Three remote Alaska volcanoes are in various states of eruption, with one producing lava and the other two blowing ash clouds into the sky. An Alaska Volcano Obersavatory geologist says that small nearby towns have not been affected so far.

Pavlof Volcano about 600 miles west of Anchorage on the Alaska Peninsula has been producing intermittent low-level ash emissions. So has Semisopochnoi Volcano, which is located on an uninhabited island at the western end of the Aleutian Islands. People living in the community of Adak looked up Thursday morning to see a lava fountain about 30 miles away at the summit of the Great Sitkin Volcano.

