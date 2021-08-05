Advertisement

Alaska man suffers minor injuries in Iowa helicopter crash

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUKON, Iowa (AP) - An Alaska man suffered only minor injuries when the helicopter he was flying over a northeastern Iowa cornfield hit a power line and crashed.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in a field near Waukon.

Investigators say 66-year-old Kurt Lepping, of Wasilla, Alaska, was flying low over the field to apply agriculture chemicals when it hit the power line.

Lepping was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board were notified.

