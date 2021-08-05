Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-month old Wisconsin boy who has a life-threatening medical condition, WBAY reported.

Dorian L. Giesen is believed to be with his mother, Haley N. Pelot. The child has brown hair and blue eyes, is approximately 9 pounds and 1-foot-11 tall.

Pelot is described as a 5-foot-1 white female, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos of a flower on the left side of her ribs, “Hales” on her neck, a tribal rose on her leg and two hearts on her back.

They were last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday on George Road/Bronson Road in Wisconsin Rapids.

Police were investigating a possible child neglect and abuse case and attempted to make a welfare check on Dorian. They attempted to contact Pelot, but she took off in a car. Police gave chase but stopped when Pelot threatened to harm Dorian.

Police say Dorian’s medical condition requires that he receive medication multiple times per day. They do not believe Pelot has the child’s medication.

Pelot took off in a 2002 Silver Toyota Camry with Wisconsin License Plate AHY5345. It has a black front bumper.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at 715-421-8701 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this file photo, Lance Mackey hugs his lead dogs, Larry and Lippy, at the finish line during...
4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey announces new cancer diagnosis via Facebook
The Anchorage School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage School Board OKs updated COVID-19 mitigation plan for district
Coronavirus
2 deaths, 307 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Governor to spend $250,000 in state funds to share information about his new PFD plan
The Anchorage School District is facing a large worker shortage ahead of the coming school year.
Anchorage schools need to fill scores of jobs ahead of the school year

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead
The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
LIVE: Biden signing executive order, seeks to boost fuel economy
(File)
Nikiski man dies in collision with SUV on Kenai Spur Highway
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
(File)
Alaska man suffers minor injuries in Iowa helicopter crash