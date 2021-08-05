Advertisement

Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire has escaped from the center where he was recovering.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help finding the 6-month-old black bear.

He is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible.

The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this file photo, Lance Mackey hugs his lead dogs, Larry and Lippy, at the finish line during...
4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey announces new cancer diagnosis via Facebook
The Anchorage School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage School Board OKs updated COVID-19 mitigation plan for district
Coronavirus
2 deaths, 307 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Governor to spend $250,000 in state funds to share information about his new PFD plan
The Anchorage School District is facing a large worker shortage ahead of the coming school year.
Anchorage schools need to fill scores of jobs ahead of the school year

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead
The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
LIVE: Biden signing executive order, seeks to boost fuel economy
(File)
Nikiski man dies in collision with SUV on Kenai Spur Highway
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
(File)
Alaska man suffers minor injuries in Iowa helicopter crash