Advertisement

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file...
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file photo. It is the service's 5th National Security Cutter, the largest and most technically advanced class of cutter in the Coast Guard, with robust capabilities for maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national defense missions.(Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake/Coast Guard/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.

The agency says multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners assisted with the effort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this file photo, Lance Mackey hugs his lead dogs, Larry and Lippy, at the finish line during...
4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey announces new cancer diagnosis via Facebook
The Anchorage School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage School Board OKs updated COVID-19 mitigation plan for district
Coronavirus
2 deaths, 307 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Governor to spend $250,000 in state funds to share information about his new PFD plan
The Anchorage School District is facing a large worker shortage ahead of the coming school year.
Anchorage schools need to fill scores of jobs ahead of the school year

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Graham says he’s told Trump to speak up on COVID vaccines
A search is underway for an injured cub that escaped from a wildlife rescue.
California bear hurt in wildfire escapes from wildlife center
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s new eviction moratorium faces legality doubts