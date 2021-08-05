Coast Guard searching for missing plane carrying 6 near Ketchikan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard in conjunction with state and local agencies is searching for a plane carrying six people near Ketchikan. Five of those people are passengers from a cruise ship docked in the Southeast Alaska town.

The Coast Guard got an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert from the plane on Thursday, according to Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow. The alert went off 12 nautical miles northeast of Ketchikan, he said, in the area of the Misty Fjords National Monument wilderness area.

The beacon came from a de Havilland Beaver aircraft, which the Coast Guard said is registered to Southeast Aviation LLC in Ketchikan. Wadlow said the Coast Guard connected with the parent company, which confirmed six people are aboard.

A call to Southeast Aviation for comment was not returned by the time of publication.

Five of the people on the plane are passengers from the Holland America Line cruise ship the Nieuw Amsterdam, according to an emailed statement from the company. The Nieuw Amsterdam is currently docked in Ketchikan.

“The float plane excursion was offered by an independent tour operator and not sold by Holland America Line,” the statement reads. “The United States Coast Guard has been brought in for assistance. At this time, no further details are known.”

Wadlow said the Coast Guard has sent the USCG Cutter Liberty to the area to investigate, as well as a boat crew from the Coast Guard station in Ketchikan and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from the Coast Guard’s air station in Sitka.

Those crews are either en route or already on site, Wadlow said.

“Our priority right now is working with our local and state emergency response partners,” he said. That includes the Alaska State Troopers.

Wadlow said the weather in Ketchikan at last report was misty with light rain, with visibility of 3 nautical miles.

The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the missing plane but not yet involved, said Clint Johnson, chief of the NTSB’s Alaska regional office. The NTSB is continuing to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

