Fishing Report: Catching silvers on the Deshka River

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Fishing Report headed to Deshka Landing in late July to get a head start on the silver salmon run on the Deshka River with Drill Team Six Fishing Excursions. DT6 is a year-round guide service in the Matanuska Valley owned and operated by military veterans Dan and Sonia Praslowicz.

Dan led the way on our trip as we targeted silver salmon at the mouth of the Deshka River. We used spinners to start off hoping to attract a bite from a silver, but had a tough time working around a large number of pink salmon. So we made the switch from spinners to roe under a bobber. The bite quickly followed, and we landed a silver salmon after switching my rig.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says the silver salmon run in northern Cook Inlet peaks in August, and their fish count for the Deshka River shows an uptick of nearly 600 silver salmon since July 31. More information on the silver salmon run in the Valley can be found here.

