Haaland hasn’t made decision on Alaska refuge road issue

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A U.S. government attorney says Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has not decided the position she will take on a proposed land exchange aimed at building a road through a national wildlife refuge in Alaska.

Michael T. Gray told a federal appeals court panel Haaland planned to review the record and visit King Cove, a community at the heart of the dispute, before making a decision. The Interior Department, during the Trump administration, proposed a land exchange with King Cove Corp. that a judge set aside last year.

The federal government was among the parties that appealed the ruling. Arguments in the matter were heard by a three-judge appeals court panel Wednesday.

