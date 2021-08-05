Ketchikan gets over 5 inches of rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rain stayed heavy through the day in Ketchikan on Wednesday, giving the southeast community 5.57 inches of rain through 8:30 p.m.

The Juneau National Weather Service Office says Ketchikan also saw a heavy rain event 95 years ago. On Aug. 4, 1926 the city got over 7 inches of rain.

On to other regions of the state. A heavy rain washed across the Kenai Peninsula Wednesday afternoon/evening. Larry Opperman in Soldotna says his rain gauge measured 0.47 inches in less than an hour.

Soldotna Rain-2_Larry Opperman 8-4-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.