Nikiski man dies in collision with SUV on Kenai Spur Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 40-year-old Nikiski man is dead after Alaska State Troopers say he collided with an SUV on the Kenai Spur Highway in Nikiski Wednesday evening.

Around 5 p.m. AST was notified of the crash. Troopers, local fire and emergency medical services, and a Lifeflight helicopter responded.

According to an online dispatch, troopers said Martin Marlin was riding a motorcycle near milepost 18 of the highway when an “SUV turned in front of his motorcycle.” Emergency responders were able to take Marlin by helicopter to get medical attention, but he died as a result of injuries. Troopers said the driver of the SUV wasn’t seriously hurt.

Troopers say no criminal charges or citations have been issued at this time. AST is asking anyone in the public who saw the crash to call troopers in Soldotna at 907-262-4453.

The investigation is ongoing.

