Ronnie Baker and US fall short in 4x100-meter relay semifinals at Olympics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Willow Crest Elementary student Ronnie Baker ran in the 4x100-meter relay semifinals with the United States Olympic team on Thursday.

Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Cravon Gillespie, and Baker made up the U.S. Olympic roster. They fell short in the relay taking sixth place in the semifinal heat with a time of 38.10 seconds. The U.S. squad ran a clean race but weren’t fast enough to catch up with China, Canada and Italy.

THE SPEED.



China, Canada, and Italy are through to the final in men's 4x100m relay. #TokyoOlympics



📺 NBC

💻 https://t.co/prLiNjuJnV

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/ySSLDV0Pis — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.