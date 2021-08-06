City reports increase in Anchorage vaccination rates

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Anchorage, more people are also getting vaccinated, according to an update from Anchorage’s Office of Emergency Management.

In a Wednesday briefing, officials noted an increase in average daily vaccinations of 34.15% over the previous week taking place at Visit Healthcare clinics.

Ivy Delaney, who works at a clinic set up in a former Men’s Warehouse store in the Tikahtnu Center, said she’s noticed the increase.

“These are the people who had some reservations, wanted to talk to people, get some information,” she said. “That kind of thing is going on.”

One of those was Bridgit Matus, who was getting her first shot on Wednesday.

“I was a little hesitant at first to be honest,” she said. “I was really concerned about the side effects.”

Matus said she decided to become vaccinated because she was mixing with bigger crowds during the summer and wanted to be safe.

Delaney said she’s also seen more teens getting vaccinated. Parents are bringing in their children to get the shot before school starts. Aaron Hopkins showed up with two of his sons. Hopkins said he and his wife were already vaccinated and wanted to make sure their children were, too.

“I don’t have any big fears about COVID. I know COVID is a bad sickness, but my family is super healthy so I’m not too worried about it,” he said. “However, if there is something we can do to help them with their health, we are going to do it. So we didn’t get it done out of fear or concern, we did it because we know it was the good thing to do.”

Delaney said she also believes peer pressure is playing a part in the increase.

“Positive peer pressure, I’d like to say. With, you know, ‘I got vaccinated, I was just fine, what about you?’” she said.

As of Thursday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard showed that 54.6% of Anchorage residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. That’s compared to 52.6% of all Alaskans age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated.

