Advertisement

Community Table is free to those in need

The Community Table, started by retired Shiloh Baptist Pastor Alonzo Patterson, is a free...
The Community Table, started by retired Shiloh Baptist Pastor Alonzo Patterson, is a free resource for those in need on the corner of 17th Avenue and Juneau Drive in Anchorage, Alaska.(Alaska's News Source)
By Lauren Maxwell
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine a table that’s always full where anyone can help themselves, any time of day. It’s the long-time dream of retired Shiloh Baptist Pastor Alonzo Patterson, and it’s now a reality in Midtown Anchorage.

Patterson’s table is located on the corner of 17th Avenue and Juneau Drive, just a few blocks down from the church. He calls it the Community Table, a place where people leave things they don’t want, others take what they need, and everything is free.

“I had an idea one day. Let’s just take a table out there and put something on it,” said Patterson. “And if anybody wants it, they can take it.”

The table is open to all, day and night, every day of the year. It features racks of donated women’s clothes, used baby toys and very often food. Patterson said on a typical morning, many of the bins that line the table have been picked over and are empty. In the months since he started the table, he’s seen the need grow.

“We can’t get enough supplies to keep up with people’s demand,” he said.

Patterson is hopeful more people will stop by the table and leave things behind for others to take.

“Food, clothes, shoes, small household items that people can use, fans, small chairs,” he said. “All of that you can drop off and believe me, it goes away.”

He said items can be dropped off day or night at the corner of 1677 Juneau Dr. and left outside by the table.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard in conjunction with state and local agencies is searching for a plane...
No survivors from downed plane carrying 6 near Ketchikan
Shishaldin Volcano on Dec. 26, 2019. Image from Matt Loewen/Alaska Volcano Observatory
3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds
Maggie the elephant, who once graced the grounds at the Alaska Zoo, is reported to have died...
Alaska Zoo’s former resident Maggie the elephant has died
Coronavirus
5 deaths, 382 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
From left, Logan Jemewouk, Wayne Moses and Brant Bradley pose for a photo outside the IRA...
3 boys save 6-year-old from drowning in Norton Bay in Elim

Latest News

A shot of Crow Pass in Chugach State Park. (File photo)
Hiker rescued by Alaska Air National Guard after experiencing a heat-related injury on the Crow Pass Trail
Friday morning wx with tracy
The Puffin Inn located on Spenard Road in Anchorage, Alaska.
Hotel industry rebounds after bleak year in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions
One Anchorage clinic says they're seeing more teens get vaccinated before school begins.
City reports increase in Anchorage vaccination rates