Community Table is free to those in need

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine a table that’s always full where anyone can help themselves, any time of day. It’s the long-time dream of retired Shiloh Baptist Pastor Alonzo Patterson, and it’s now a reality in Midtown Anchorage.

Patterson’s table is located on the corner of 17th Avenue and Juneau Drive, just a few blocks down from the church. He calls it the Community Table, a place where people leave things they don’t want, others take what they need, and everything is free.

“I had an idea one day. Let’s just take a table out there and put something on it,” said Patterson. “And if anybody wants it, they can take it.”

The table is open to all, day and night, every day of the year. It features racks of donated women’s clothes, used baby toys and very often food. Patterson said on a typical morning, many of the bins that line the table have been picked over and are empty. In the months since he started the table, he’s seen the need grow.

“We can’t get enough supplies to keep up with people’s demand,” he said.

Patterson is hopeful more people will stop by the table and leave things behind for others to take.

“Food, clothes, shoes, small household items that people can use, fans, small chairs,” he said. “All of that you can drop off and believe me, it goes away.”

He said items can be dropped off day or night at the corner of 1677 Juneau Dr. and left outside by the table.

