Craig man dies in commercial logging accident in the Ratz Bay area on Prince of Wales Island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a commercial logger was killed after he was struck by a log that had fallen off the top of the trailer while it was being loaded.

Troopers say Thursday morning AST on Prince of Wales Island received a report of the commercial accident. AST, VPSOs, and United States Forest Service officers responded.

AST identified the man as 46-year-old Reginald Watt of Craig.

Troopers say his body s being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

