Craig man dies in commercial logging accident in the Ratz Bay area on Prince of Wales Island
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a commercial logger was killed after he was struck by a log that had fallen off the top of the trailer while it was being loaded.
Troopers say Thursday morning AST on Prince of Wales Island received a report of the commercial accident. AST, VPSOs, and United States Forest Service officers responded.
AST identified the man as 46-year-old Reginald Watt of Craig.
Troopers say his body s being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.
