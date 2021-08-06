Advertisement

Craig man dies in commercial logging accident in the Ratz Bay area on Prince of Wales Island

Logs
Logs(WABI)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a commercial logger was killed after he was struck by a log that had fallen off the top of the trailer while it was being loaded.

Troopers say Thursday morning AST on Prince of Wales Island received a report of the commercial accident. AST, VPSOs, and United States Forest Service officers responded.

AST identified the man as 46-year-old Reginald Watt of Craig.

Troopers say his body s being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

