Expect to see smoke and fire at TSAIA Saturday, but it’s only a drill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Expect to see an emergency playing out at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Saturday but don’t be alarmed. It’s only a drill.

The training exercise will involve both airport police and fire departments, along with the Anchorage Police Department and Anchorage Fire Department and other local first responders, plus volunteers acting like victims.

Expect to see fire and smoke as part of the drill. It’s happening between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the north terminal and on the east end of the airfield near Jewel Lake Road.

“We want to make sure that the public is aware that if they see lots of fire trucks and emergency responders and smoke and that kind of stuff, that’s just part of our plan,” said Airport Director Jim Szczesniak. “We’re required by the FAA to do this disaster drill annually, but every three years we have to do a full-scale one, so this is our full-scale one that we’re doing.”

Some of the airlines are getting involved as well. Szczesniak says Alaska Airlines will be doing a simulation of how they’ll deal with and take care of families in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.