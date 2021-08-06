Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed in Spenard

Anchorage police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Spenard that took place Friday.
Anchorage police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Spenard that took place Friday.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:31 AM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a man is dead after officers responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence in Spenard.

Police say just after 9:30 a.m. Friday officers responded to the residence on the 1000 block of W. 27th Ave. That’s when they found the man with trauma to his upper body.

“While the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, it appears the parties involved were acquainted and this was an isolated event,” Police wrote in a community alert.

APD says no roads are closed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

