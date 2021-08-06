Hotel industry rebounds after bleak year in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last year in Alaska, or most anywhere, the tourism industry suffered tremendously through the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, things are starting to look up for the hotel industry.

Hotels across Anchorage say they are seeing business return and tourists come back.

“Last year looked like a ghost town, it was super slow, and hardly anybody,” said Taznie Melven, the front desk manager at the Puffin Inn.

Melven has worked at the Puffin Inn since 2012. She said last year for the month of July, they only had about 500 reservations, but this year they had just over 2,000 reservations in July alone.

She said that while the industry is rebounding in a big way, it is difficult to keep up because they are so short-staffed.

“I mean today I’m pulling a 16-hour shift because we don’t have enough people,” Melven said.

On Thursday, Melven said she had already checked in around 40 reservations and the Inn only had six rooms left, and the phones continue to ring.

And that hotel wasn’t the only one. Many locations for accommodations across town are either fully booked or at least mostly full.

Jack Bonney with Visit Anchorage said this year is looking good for visitors.

“Everything that we’ve seen so far this year has been independent travelers coming, maybe even staying even a little longer than they would have pre-pandemic,” Bonney said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.