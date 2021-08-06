Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard in conjunction with state and local agencies is searching for a plane...
No survivors from downed plane carrying 6 near Ketchikan
In this file photo, Lance Mackey hugs his lead dogs, Larry and Lippy, at the finish line during...
4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey announces new cancer diagnosis via Facebook
The Anchorage School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage School Board OKs updated COVID-19 mitigation plan for district
COVID-19.
2 deaths, 338 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Shishaldin Volcano on Dec. 26, 2019. Image from Matt Loewen/Alaska Volcano Observatory
3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have...
Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support
The Puffin Inn located on Spenard Road in Anchorage, Alaska.
Hotel industry rebounds after bleak year in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions