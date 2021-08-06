Advertisement

Pattern shift brings clouds and rain

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure has been mostly pushed out of Alaska for now and a series of three low pressure systems will move through the southern portion of the state starting Saturday. The first two, starting Saturday evening and Monday evening, will move through Southwest, Southcentral and Southest. The third system will move in overnight Thursday and will skim the Southwest coastline but will mainly be targeted toward Southcentral and Southeast.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for Southcentral on Friday and temperatures a little cooler. The cool trend continues into next week with the arrival of rain in the area. Heavy rain is expected for the central and northern parts of the Panhandle for Sunday night with a possibility of increased flooding risk.

