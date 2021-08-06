Seward celebrates the return of Olympic medalist Lydia Jacoby

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A parade is being held in downtown Seward today before swimmer Lydia Jacoby gets onto a Kenai Fjords Tours boat, where she will answer questions about her Tokyo Olympics experience.

Many people are expected to line the streets to welcome Jacoby home. Even though she has been home for a couple of days now, this is the first time that the whole town has gotten the chance to cheer for her in person.

One-on-one with gold medalist Lydia Jacoby Following her historic victory in the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics, Alaska's Sports Source is chatting with Seward's own Lydia Jacoby. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fTN0dh Posted by Alaska's News Source on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Jacoby left the state as the first Alaskan to make the United States Olympic swim team. Now she returns as not only that, but a gold medalist in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke and a silver medalist in the women’s medley relay, in which she swam the breaststroke leg.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.