Seward celebrates the return of Olympic medalist Lydia Jacoby

Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A parade is being held in downtown Seward today before swimmer Lydia Jacoby gets onto a Kenai Fjords Tours boat, where she will answer questions about her Tokyo Olympics experience.

Many people are expected to line the streets to welcome Jacoby home. Even though she has been home for a couple of days now, this is the first time that the whole town has gotten the chance to cheer for her in person.

Jacoby left the state as the first Alaskan to make the United States Olympic swim team. Now she returns as not only that, but a gold medalist in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke and a silver medalist in the women’s medley relay, in which she swam the breaststroke leg.

Fishing Report: Catching silvers on the Deshka River
