1 dead following a hit-and-run in Airport Heights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a woman is dead after it appears she was hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle driving away.

The Anchorage Police Department says just after 11 p.m Friday officers were dispatched to Debarr Road near Airport Heights Drive for what was called in as a woman lying in the middle of the road. Police say the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the collision,” APD said in a community alert. “There have been no arrests at this time.”

The roads were closed in the area for over an hour but were reopened early Saturday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or have any video of the incident to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1.

An investigation into the hit-and-run is underway.

