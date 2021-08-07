327 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported 327 new COVID-19 infections but no additional deaths on Friday, as hospitalizations again topped 100 and the statewide alert level remains high.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 309 Alaska resident cases on Friday and 18 new nonresident cases of COVID-19. A total of 390 deaths of Alaska residents have been related to COVID-19, the state is reported.

According to state hospital data, 102 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, along with three people being hospitalized with suspected cases. Of those, 12 patients are on ventilators, health officials reported. More than 1,700 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

State data shows that, in Anchorage, there was just one adult ICU bed available as of Friday, and 76 adult non-ICU beds available.

Alaska’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 58.4% of all Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7% are fully vaccinated. According to the most recent weekly case update from the health department, 94% of all cases, 94% of all hospitalizations and 97% of all Alaska resident deaths from Jan. 1 to July 31 have been in people who were not vaccinated.

Several communities across the state are seeing COVID-19 activity surge among residents. Along with Homer and Stebbins, the Haines emergency operations center on Friday signaled a rise in transmission when it called for residents to avoid indoor public groups. The community alert also recommended social distancing and masking if possible.

The community reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday alone.

The statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days per 100,000 people, remains high at 34.3 cases per 100,000. In the Municipality of Anchorage, the average daily case rate is 36 cases per 100,000. The Kenai Peninsula Borough currently has the highest average case rate of 64.2 per 100,000.

On Monday, the state will change the way it reports alert levels to include four levels, rather than three, to be more in line with U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s transmission levels. The new levels will be: low, moderate, substantial and high.

Of the 327 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 309 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 122

Wasilla: 32

Nome Census Area: 19

Eagle River: 17

Kodiak: 15

Ketchikan: 14

Kenai: 12

Palmer: 10

Fairbanks: 6

Seward: 6

Soldotna: 6

Kotzebue: 5

Cordova: 4

Juneau: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 4

North Pole: 4

Big Lake: 3

Chugiak: 3

Copper River Census Area: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Sitka: 2

Sterling: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Anchor Point: 1

Bethel: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1

Douglas: 1

Girdwood: 1

Houston: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Nikiski: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Willow: 1

The state also identified 18 additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Friday — four in unknown locations in the state, three in Wasilla, two in the Denali Borough, two in Kenai, two in Soldotna, and one each in Fairbanks, Kodiak, Prudhoe Bay, Seward and Utqiagvik.

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted more than 2.53 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.6%.

The state recently went back to reporting new cases of COVID-19 every weekday, excluding weekends and holidays. The next report will come out on Monday.

