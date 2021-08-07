Advertisement

Alaska Health and Social Services is reporting an outbreak of foodborne illness in Homer

(WJHG)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An outbreak of foodborne illness is being reported in Homer by Alaska Health and Social Services.

According to AHSS, more than 70 employees working at South Peninsula Hospital have been identified with gastrointestinal illness to date.

Health officials say those who fell ill ate food that was brought to the hospital for employee meals from several local food establishments.

“No patients or hospital residents consumed the food,” AHSS wrote in a Facebook post. “At this time, the source of the outbreak is unknown.”

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Service’s Section of Epidemiology with help from the Alaska Department of Conservation Food Safety and Sanitation Program is investigating the outbreak.

AHSS is asking anyone who was in the Homer area in the past week and who are experiencing foodborne illness symptoms, such as diarrhea and stomach cramps, to fill out a DHSS foodborne illness survey.

AHSS says a majority of the people experiencing symptoms reported the sickness Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

