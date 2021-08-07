Authorities hope to begin recovery efforts Saturday following deadly plane crash near Ketchikan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bad weather is hampering efforts to recover the bodies of six people who died Thursday in a flightseeing plane crash near Ketchikan. Authorities hope those efforts can begin Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported Thursday afternoon that the crash a few miles northeast of Ketchikan in the Misty Fjords National Monument wilderness area left no survivors. The pilot was an employee of Southeast Aviation LLC, the company the plane was registered to, and the five passengers were cruise ship passengers from the Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam, which had been docked in Ketchikan toward the end of a seven-day cruise in Alaska.

The plane sent out an emergency beacon around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. By just after 2:30 p.m., a Coast Guard helicopter crew had found the wreckage in a steep, mountainous area of the Misty Fjords and confirmed all six people had died.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent an investigator from Anchorage to Ketchikan on Friday morning.

Reached Friday, Southeast Aviation declined to speak to the media, saying they were grieving for a colleague.

“We are thinking of and grieving with the families of the five passengers and our dear friend and pilot aboard the aircraft,” the company said in a prepared statement Thursday evening. “We are cooperating with the first responders and agencies involved ... All of us share in the anguish of this tragic incident, and our prayers go out to all affected.”

The names of those who died have not yet been released, pending the recovery of their bodies, which has been hampered by poor weather in the Ketchikan area Friday.

The Alaska State Troopers, in coordination with the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad, were set to work on that recovery on Friday, but Public Information Officer Austin McDaniels reported deteriorating visibility halted those efforts. Authorities hope to resume the recovery on Saturday.

Sgt. Derek Cottle with the troopers post in Ketchikan told Alaska’s News Source that troopers are working not only with the volunteer rescue squad but also with the NTSB, the Federal Aviation Administration and other local partners to achieve a safe recovery at the wreckage site.

“Yesterday obviously the weather was very bad as well,” Cottle said. “You know, we’re not gonna risk our safety to push the limits or the boundaries. We’re going to wait until we get a good weather window so that we can use the resources that we have on hand and that we’ve got coming into the state now to assist, so that we can get everything done hopefully in one shot, and not put any rescuers, recoverers or investigators at unnecessary risk.”

Saturday looks like a better weather window to do that work in, Cottle said, but “it’s Southeast Alaska so stuff changes pretty quick.”

“It’s on a very steep, you know, side of a mountain almost, and it’s up pretty high at about 1,800 feet,” Cottle said of the plane wreckage.

Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash that killed six on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 near Ketchikan, Alaska. (Alaska's News Source)

Heidi Kemner is the senior air safety investigator with NTSB sent down from Anchorage on Friday. She told Alaska’s News Source the mission of this investigation is to prevent these kinds of fatal plane crashes from happening in the future.

A team of specialists from the NTSB headquarters in Washington D.C. was set to arrive in Ketchikan, Kemner said, to work on investigating the crash.

“Over the next few days, we’ll be working to document the wreckage, reviewing maintenance logs and gathering information on circumstances surrounding the accident,” she said.

NTSB will release a preliminary report on its website about 10 days after this initial investigation. It will focus on what investigators find on scene in this initial phase. The full investigation will likely take 18 months or longer.

Ketchikan relies on tourism both from cruise ships and from activities like flightseeing tours. In 2015, nine people were killed when a flightseeing plane went down near Ketchikan, in a similar area as Thursday’s crash. The de Havilland Otter crashed into steep, densely forested terrain while crossing over the Misty Fjords National Monument wilderness area.

The pilot in that incident, a 64-year-old man from Idaho, had been spending that summer in Ketchikan working as a tour pilot for Promech Air, a company that was later purchased by Taquan Air.

More recently, in 2018, a floatplane also owned by Taquan Air crashed high in the mountains near Ketchikan, seriously injuring six out of the 11 people aboard. In that particular flight, the NTSB found that the plane’s terrain awareness and warning system was turned off during the flight.

Then in 2019, a mid-air collision near Ketchikan between two flightseeing planes owned by Taquan Air and Mountain Air Services killed six and injured 10 others. Those planes collided above the Misty Fjords.

In that deadly crash, the NTSB found that, had the electronic alert systems on board each plane been working to their full potential, each pilot would have gotten an alert of an oncoming aircraft much sooner.

