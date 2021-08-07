Advertisement

Cool and rainy weather hits the state over the weekend

August typically brings in cooler, wetter weather
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of low pressure systems takes control of the the weather over Alaska as we hit the weekend.

Southcentral can pretty much count on clouds at the very least Saturday, rain showers into the afternoon.

Temperatures cooled to the 60s in the interior, giving a break to the intense heat that reinvigorated the Munson Creek Fire along Chena Hot Springs Road.

Eagle hit 79 today for the hot spot and it dropped to a chilly 32 degrees at Point Thomson. See how August is?

