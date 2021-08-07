As COVID-19 cases climb, some Anchorage restaurants decide to mask up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Business has been steady lately for Cafe Amsterdam in midtown. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally, the restaurant is continuing to have their employees and customers mask up as they have since the start of the pandemic.

“Our clientele wanted that, they wanted the six foot distance between the tables — so we didn’t change that,” said Shauna Pajak, owner of Cafe Amsterdam. “The masking kind of goes along with that, and it’s a symbiotic relationship.”

Pajak says customers can take their masks off from the time they get their beverage until they’re finished with their meal.

“Knowing the rules and how the tables are spread apart, (and) knowing the rules about wearing masks makes me feel much safer about eating here than other restaurants that don’t have those rules,” said Heather Nobrega, a long time customer of Cafe Amsterdam.

“I really appreciate having a safe place to eat,” said Carol Harris, another customer of Cafe Amsterdam. “I’m old, I have underlying conditions, and so I’m really appreciative of it.”

Across town at Kriner’s Diner, business has also been good this summer.

“It’s been just a really, really busy time,” said owner Andy Kriner.

When it comes to masking up, he says there’s no policy in place for the restaurant.

“Every day we get lots of people in with masks, lots of people without masks,” said Kriner. “That’s their choice I don’t care — whatever makes my customers comfortable is what I want them to do.”

Locally Grown Restaurants owns and operates several restaurants in Anchorage including Spenard Roadhouse, Snow City Cafe, South Restaurant + Coffeehouse, and Crush Bistro. Lana Ramos, marketing and community relations manager for the chain, says a mask policy went back into effect on Thursday for all of their restaurants.

“We are watching what’s happening in our community and our state,” she said. “We’re keeping an eye on numbers, following the science and watching other organizations also enact such measures.”

Ramos says customers have been supportive for the most part and says other mitigation measures such as barriers between tables will remain in place at most of their restaurants.

“Nobody likes it, it’s inconvenient, but it’s an easy thing for us to do to try and keep our guests safe and our employees safe,” said Ramos. “Hopefully we’ll get to a place where we don’t have to worry about that anymore, (and) we just all have to be flexible, accommodating, understanding, and not get too overconfident.”

