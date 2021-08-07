Advertisement

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist’s positive COVID test cancels shows

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey Medlocke, Gary Rossington and Ean Evans, practice at the Jacksonville Production Studio in Jacksonville, Fla. for their Saturday performance as part of the Super Bowl concert series. Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley. According to a band statement, Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal.(AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The country rock band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley but Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal, according to a band statement.

“Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” the statement said.

Jimmie Allen, who was the opening act, has extended his set list to open the show. He performs a duet with Paisley on the current hit “Freedom Was a Highway.”

The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta; and Cullman, Alabama, with the Aug. 13 show in Atlanta rescheduled for Oct. 23.

