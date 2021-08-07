Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by a car in Spenard

(Gray News)
By Gilbert Cordova
Aug. 7, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a man is dead after he was hit by a car near the intersection of Minnesota Drive and Spenard Road.

According to a community alert, police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The collision was first reported just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

As for the driver, APD says they remained at the scene and were cooperative with officers.

Southbound lanes of Minnesota were closed for a few hours but were reopened just before 8 a.m.

