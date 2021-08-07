People turn out to celebrate the lives of 2 people killed in Eagle River fire

EAGLE RIVER, AK - Some knew the the victims of a recent Eagle River apartment fire. Those who did not still came to the town’s ACF Church to celebrate the lives of 68-year-old Alan Borowski and his 58-year-old wife, Linda.

They died in the July 31 fire at the apartment complex on Meadow Creek Drive. Mourners recalled what made the couple special.

“Their kindness, their caring,” said Mary Meachem of the Eagle Rivers Lions Club. “Linda was an absolute lover of bingo. Definitely a big community out there that has known her for quite awhile.”

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Christopher Ricker murder and arson charges in connection with the fire. Court documents claim Ricker also lived in the apartment complex.

Investigators said he set a trash bag on fire outside his apartment then called 9-1-1 and said the flames trapped him in it. Prosecutors claim Ricker told Anchorage police he set the fire for attention, and that he told them he thought lighting the fire would “get him a new home.”

The flames left the remaining families who lived in the complex looking for new places to live. The Eagle River Lions Club is working to solve that problem.

“That’s our hardest part. We’re waiting to get them into apartments,” Meachem said.

Those families salvaged whatever personal items they could. There’s one less thing for them to worry about now — where to store them.

Managers at the U-Haul on Boundary Avenue in Anchorage donated 16 storage units, one each for the affected families.

It’s the latest example of how the area has responded to help their neighbors. People in Eagle River are not surprised.

“We have a phenomenal community here,” said Alaska Rep. Ken McCarty, who attended the service. “This is the heart of Alaska, of helping Alaskans.”

The Eagle River Lions Club said the U-Haul center is where it hopes to resume collections and donations of items next week. Those activities have been suspended as the organization’s building became overwhelmed with those who need help, and those who dropped off items to help survivors of the fire.

