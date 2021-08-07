Advertisement

US beats France to win men’s basketball gold

United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against...
United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against France at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:27 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. has won its fourth straight Olympic men’s basketball gold medal, holding off France 87-82.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Americans and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time gold medalists in men’s basketball.

Durant already became the leading scorer in U.S. men’s history in this tournament. He scored 30 points in the gold-medal games in 2012 and 2016, and nearly got there again this time.

France defeated the U.S in the teams’ opening game in this tournament, snapping the Americans’ 25-game winning streak in the Olympics.

The French almost beat them again Saturday while attempting to win their first gold in men’s basketball. They had to settle for a third silver, having also finished second to the U.S. in 1948 and 2000.

Slovenia and Australia will play later Saturday for the bronze medal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Poor weather conditions hampering recovery efforts following deadly plane crash carrying 6 near Ketchikan
Shishaldin Volcano on Dec. 26, 2019. Image from Matt Loewen/Alaska Volcano Observatory
3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds
From left, Logan Jemewouk, Wayne Moses and Brant Bradley pose for a photo outside the IRA...
3 boys save 6-year-old from drowning in Norton Bay in Elim
Maggie the elephant, who once graced the grounds at the Alaska Zoo, is reported to have died...
Alaska Zoo’s former resident Maggie the elephant has died
Coronavirus
5 deaths, 382 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Latest News

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
American Steveson wins wrestling gold
April Ross, right, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate a play during a...
Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set
Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Seward celebrates the return of Olympic medalist Lydia Jacoby
Drill Team Six Fishing Excursions.
Fishing Report: Catching silvers on the Deshka River
Fishing Report: Catching silvers on the Deshka River