‘You’re in God’s hands now’: Arraingment held for man arrested in deadly stabbing in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man arrested, accused of killing his brother in Spenard was arraigned Saturday afternoon.

37-year-old Issaih Eves was arrested Friday by police hours after officers responded to an apartment on West 27th Avenue and found a man with trauma to his upper body. That man, identified by police Saturday as 34-year-old Jesse Eves, later died.

During the arraignment for Eves, Assistant District Attorney Virginia Kain said the stabbing followed a dispute between Eves and family members.

“The defendant — who had been drinking alcohol all evening — picked up a large kitchen knife off the counter and stabbed his brother once in the chest so forcefully the handle of the knife snapped off.”

Kain says Eves then left the scene with the handle but was later apprehended with the handle and admitted to stabbing his brother.

Eves’ other brothers were also present at the arraignment.

“We love you Issaih,” one of the brothers said. “You’re in God’s hands now. You’re our brother and nothing else can be done about this situation.”

Court documents obtained by Alaska’s News Source give some insight into what exactly happened inside the apartment.

At 9:35 a.m. one of Eves’ brothers called 911 reporting that Jesse Eves had been stabbed by Issaih. The brother said that Jesse was “bleeding from the lung area” and that Issaih was no longer at the home. Minutes later police officers and medical units were dispatched.

When police arrived on the scene they say they found Issaih standing outside the residence. He was then taken into custody.

Police then entered the home and found Jesse lying in the kitchen surrounded by blood. CPR was attempted but wasn’t successful. Jesse was pronounced dead at 9:46 a.m., just 11 minutes after his brother called 911.

Issaih and his remaining living siblings were then taken to the Anchorage Police Department headquarters for interviews.

One of Issaih’s brothers said that he had been involved in an altercation with another brother, not Issaih. The brother added he left the apartment Thursday night to, “get away from the drinking and fighting.” That brother told police he returned home around 6:30 a.m. to find his siblings still drinking and arguing. He then left once again only to return when he learned Jesse was stabbed.

Police also talked to the brother who called 911. That brother sad all the brothers were together for their sick father. He went on to say he witnessed Issaih and Jesse argue about “the drinking and the fact that Issaih should not be drinking.” That’s when the brother said things turned physical and Issaih was told to leave.

“Issaih grabbed a kitchen knife and started walking towards the front door,” the court documents read. “Issaih opened the front door. Jesse told Issaih to leave.”

That’s when the brother said after hearing what Jesse said, Issaih stabbed Jesse with the kitchen knife and left the apartment, according to the charging documents.

A pre-indictment hearing is scheduled for Issaih Eves later this month. Bail is set for Eves at a total of $60,000 with conditions of release.

