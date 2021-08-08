Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Poor weather conditions hampering recovery efforts following deadly plane crash carrying 6 near Ketchikan
Anchorage police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Spenard that took place Friday.
Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed in Spenard
David Morgan, Anchorage Health Department director appointee, has resigned.
Mayor’s health department pick resigns ahead of confirmation vote
From left, Logan Jemewouk, Wayne Moses and Brant Bradley pose for a photo outside the IRA...
3 boys save 6-year-old from drowning in Norton Bay in Elim
A photo of the Southeast Aviation LLC plane that crashed Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 near Ketchikan,...
Authorities hope to begin recovery efforts Saturday following deadly plane crash near Ketchikan

Latest News

A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Crews recover remains and identify victims of deadly Ketchikan plane crash
Coast Guard rescues two after float plane crash near Ketchikan
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears