Alaska National Guard brings commissary back to Bethel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Usually when we need something we’ll just go to the grocery store. That’s not easy when you live in remote Alaska. What you have to pay costs a lot more than the state’s major cities.

The Alaska National Guard converted its Bethel hangar into a commissary. Soldiers filled it with groceries and household products for veterans and their families to shop for what they needed at substantial savings.

“Out there the price for a 50lb bag is $60,” said Fritz Charles, who turned out with his father who is a National Guard veteran. “We can get it here for about $25.”

The Alaska National Guard guard said in an Aug. 4 news release the operation supports the Defense Commissary Agency. The purpose of taking the commissary on the road is to help veterans take advantage of one of their benefits. That’s not always in a large state like Alaska with so many rural communities.

“Just going out in the grocery stores here in Rural Alaska, the prices are some time, two, three times, triple the price that you normally could pay at a commissary,” said Dwight Brown, the manager of the commissary at JBER.

This is the first time the National Guard brought the commissary to Bethel since 2010. Organizers said weather and mechanical problems prevented an earlier return to the community. Those created challenges for the people the commissary helps.

“A lot of our eligible patrons have not been able to come into Anchorage to shop at JBER, or at Ft. Wainwright in Fairbanks,” said Octavia Thompson, the Army National Guard’s state family director.

“We hardly never go to the military base in Anchorage, which costs us about $1,500 roundtrip from the village,” said Charles.

He and many other families saved a lot of money as the Alaska Army National Guard brought the commissary to Bethel. Organizers said they hope to bring the commissary to this remote community up to four times a year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.