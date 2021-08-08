Alaska Boxing Academy hosts outdoor boxing event

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Boxing Academy held the “Boxing is Back” event outside of its gym on 135 W. Dimond Blvd. Boxers from all age groups came to show off their skills for their parents and anybody that happened to stop by the outdoor ring.

There was a party atmosphere at the event with free face painting, balloons and a DJ. David Carey, head coach at the Alaska Boxing Academy, said the event is great for getting their name out there and letting people know what boxing is all about.

“I really enjoy seeing the progress that they are making, not just here in the boxing gym, but also I see them out in the community working,” said Carey. Aand some of them graduated high school, so I feel good that myself and my coaches are having a positive impact on these young people.”

Many people at the event said the ABA is like another family, and it has helped them stay in shape and out of trouble.

“We are special because we take young kids, we take older kids, we take anybody, we take people that have disabilities, we take anybody. Everybody is accepted. Everybody is together,” Said Maliyah Schmid, a boxer at ABA.

Right now Carey said there is between 20 and 30 people involved in the program. To become apart of the Alaska Boxing Academy you can sign up on their website or you can sign up in person at the gym located at 135 W Dimond Blvd.

