Authorities able to fly over the deadly plane crash site near Ketchikan, weather and terrain still playing a major factor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board says an investigator, along with personnel from the Alaska State Troopers and Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad were able to fly over the accident site of the deadly plane crash near Ketchikan.

The recovery team is in the process of formulating a plan to assist in getting the victims out of the accident site, said Chief of the NTSB’s Alaska regional office Clint Johnson.

“However they are dealing with weather conditions, they are dealing with very very steep and heavily treed terrain. So they definitely have some obstacles to overcome,” Johnson said. “But at this point right now, they’ve made headway.”

AST Public Information Officer Tim DeSpain echoed what Johnson said about the recovery team flying over the accident site.

“We are using Temsco helicopters to fly over the area as weather permits and formulating a recovery plan to determine what resources are needed and the best access route as it is in very steep terrain,” DeSpain wrote in an email. He added that the Federal Aviation Administration is also a part of the recovery team.

The U.S. Coast Guard in conjunction with state and local agencies is searching for a plane carrying six people near Ketchikan. (Alaska's News Source)

The U.S. Coast Guard reported Thursday afternoon that the crash a few miles northeast of Ketchikan in the Misty Fjords National Monument wilderness area left no survivors.

Friday the recovery team hoped to start the recovery process of the victims, but bad weather halted crews in their tracks.

Johnson says the team is doing their best to get boots on the ground soon.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.