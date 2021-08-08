Advertisement

Crews recover remains and identify victims of deadly Ketchikan plane crash

A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who went on a trip with the company in 2019.(Heather Holt)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The remains of the victims who died in Thursday’s deadly plane crash near Ketchikan have been recovered.

Alaska State Troopers and the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad reached the site with a chartered Temsco helicopter. The families of the victims have been notified.

AST has identified the victims as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Washington, who was the pilot, Mark Henderson, 69 and Jacquelyn Komplin 60, both of Napa, CA. Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, both of Woodstock, GA, and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, IL.

According to AST, the bodies will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Poor weather conditions hampering recovery efforts following deadly plane crash carrying 6 near Ketchikan
Anchorage police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Spenard that took place Friday.
Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed in Spenard
David Morgan, Anchorage Health Department director appointee, has resigned.
Mayor’s health department pick resigns ahead of confirmation vote
From left, Logan Jemewouk, Wayne Moses and Brant Bradley pose for a photo outside the IRA...
3 boys save 6-year-old from drowning in Norton Bay in Elim
A photo of the Southeast Aviation LLC plane that crashed Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 near Ketchikan,...
Authorities hope to begin recovery efforts Saturday following deadly plane crash near Ketchikan

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues two after float plane crash near Ketchikan
Saturday evening weather with Tracy
Hilltop bike park
Hilltop cuts the ribbon on a brand new bike park
A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Authorities able to fly over the deadly plane crash site near Ketchikan, weather and terrain still playing a major factor