Crews recover remains and identify victims of deadly Ketchikan plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The remains of the victims who died in Thursday’s deadly plane crash near Ketchikan have been recovered.

Alaska State Troopers and the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad reached the site with a chartered Temsco helicopter. The families of the victims have been notified.

AST has identified the victims as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Washington, who was the pilot, Mark Henderson, 69 and Jacquelyn Komplin 60, both of Napa, CA. Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, both of Woodstock, GA, and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, IL.

According to AST, the bodies will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.