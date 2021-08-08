Hilltop cuts the ribbon on a brand new bike park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday was the grand opening of the new Hilltop Bike Park.

It has a series of three trails, a pump track, and a jump line. The ski area also is utilizing the ski lift to bring riders and their bikes to the top of the trail.

It was a milestone day for Hilltop Ski Area because for the first time in their history they are open for summer operations.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson cut the ribbon and officially started a new era for Hilltop. They have built three different biking trails from beginner and intermediate, all the way up to expert level.

“I think that this facility is going to kind of fill a gap that Alaska and Anchorage doesn’t have. Our jump line is something that we have that no one else has in the state and hopefully it is going to help progress riders and get them to be more experienced, so they don’t have to go out of state to gain those same skills,” said General Manager of the Hilltop Ski Area Trevor Bird.

This grand opening is just the start for the area, they plan on starting construction on phase two next summer to add four more trails, a skills park and extend the jump line.

For all of the die-hard Hilltop skiers out there, according to Bird the bike trails won’t impact the Ski Area much in the winter with the way they have been built. If anything, it will add some new terrain to play with in the winter months.

“To see all this hard work come to fruition and get folks on the trail and kids riding the pump track, hitting the jump line, riding the trails, it is just so cool to take a concept and turn it into a reality that people can come out and use.” Bird said.

The addition of the bike trials is helping Hilltop stay open all year round, while also helping provide another revenue stream to hopefully help the Ski area stay open for years to come.

Tickets for the park are available in person or on their website. No season passes are available as of right now, but season and year-round passes could be coming next year.

