Three waves of rain move through southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first of three rounds of rain is moving through Southwest Alaska Saturday and will start on the Kenai overnight into Sunday morning. The front will continue to move north and east. Anchorage and the Mat-Su should expect rain starting Sunday morning and lasting through the afternoon. That same front will swing into Southeast beginning Sunday afternoon. The central and northern areas of the Panhandle will see the rain first with the southern portion picking up rain by Sunday night.

A second storm moves into Southcentral midday on Monday and will follow a similar path. Southeast, Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see rain by Monday evening. That band of rain will stick around through Tuesday morning.

The third wave of rain will move into Southcentral and the northern Panhandle starting Wednesday evening. This third system sets up more like an atmospheric river dragging rain into the north coast of the Gulf of Alaska. Rain continues in Southeast through Friday. Southcentral could still see some a few showers by that point though the focus will have shifted to the Panhandle.

There is the risk of flooding and landslides with this much rain. Keep up with the latest on AlaskasNewsSource.com.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.