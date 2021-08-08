Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Poor weather conditions hampering recovery efforts following deadly plane crash carrying 6 near Ketchikan
Anchorage police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Spenard that took place Friday.
Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed in Spenard
David Morgan, Anchorage Health Department director appointee, has resigned.
Mayor’s health department pick resigns ahead of confirmation vote
From left, Logan Jemewouk, Wayne Moses and Brant Bradley pose for a photo outside the IRA...
3 boys save 6-year-old from drowning in Norton Bay in Elim
A photo of the Southeast Aviation LLC plane that crashed Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 near Ketchikan,...
Authorities hope to begin recovery efforts Saturday following deadly plane crash near Ketchikan

Latest News

A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Crews recover remains and identify victims of deadly Ketchikan plane crash
Coast Guard rescues two after float plane crash near Ketchikan
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Saturday evening weather with Tracy