Anchorage sets daily rainfall record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has set a new daily rainfall record for August 8 by receiving 1.10 inches of rain since midnight. The most recent measurement was at 8:00 p.m. The total could go higher as rain is still coming down. The previous record was 1.06 inches of rain on this day in 2016.

It’s been almost five years since Anchorage received more than an inch of rain in one 24-hour period. On Aug. 22, 2016, the city saw 1.02 inches of rainfall.

August is the second wettest month on average for Anchorage. The long term average is 2.92 inches of rain for August. September, the rainiest month, the average is 3.1 inches of rain.

Cordova has seen one of the highest rain totals for this storm so far with 1.55 inches. The daily precipitation record for August 8 at the Cordova Airport is 2.02 inches of rain set in 1942.

More rain is expected through the week as two more storms move through Southcentral and Southeast Alaska.

