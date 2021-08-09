Back to School: Superintendents share excitement about the year to come

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a new school year fast approaching, and every indication that students will actually be able to start on schedule, Superintendents from around the state are excited.

Alaska’s New Source spoke with a number of district leaders in Alaska to get a sample of how they are feeling ahead of the first bell’s ring.

Alaska’s News Source Anchor Charlie Sokaitis: “What would you tell parents that may be anxious about dropping off their kindergartner for the first time?”

Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop: “Just getting back to a great routine of having full classes, all the specials, the art, the music, the bands, sports, we are looking to restart strong.”

Kenai Peninsula School District Superintendent Clayton Holland: “Building Principles all started today and our head secretaries and athletics are happening and so that excitement building up and our people are coming back, so we’re ready for your, for your kid.”

Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District Superintendent Dr. Randy Trani: “We know COVID still exists and we’re still gonna be dealing with it but the excitement for me is, I’ve got to have more conversations about education and fewer conversations about COVID.”

Nome Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Burgess: “My favorite thing about the first day of school, I always love the energy. You know, the teachers are fired up, kids are excited to be back there, excited to see who their teachers are going to be.”

As part of our back-to-school coverage this week, we will have more input from these four superintendents in an effort to bring viewers, parents, students and school staff a glimpse of their viewpoint heading into the new school year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.