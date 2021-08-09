Bronson campaign fined $33,500 for finance violations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission has fined the campaign for Mayor Dave Bronson $33,500 for failing to report campaign finance contributions on time during the lead-up to the Anchorage mayoral election.

The commission announced the two separate fines on Friday — one for $15,500 for failing to file a report of a contribution for 31 days, and another fine for $18,000 for failing to file a report of a campaign contribution for 36 days.

The state has a rule that during the last nine days leading up to an election, the candidates must disclose any contributions that exceed $250 within 24 hours. The maximum penalty is $500 and accrues each day the report is late, according to APOC.

These fines are in addition to the $52,650 the commission recommended the Bronson campaign pay in July for failing to accurately disclose campaign finances in a timely manner, and for receiving over-the-limit contributions during the lead-up to the municipal election. Those fines were in response to a complaint filed by Anchorage Assembly member Forrest Dunbar, Bronson’s mayoral opponent.

Stacey Stone, attorney for the Bronson campaign, said last month when the initial fines were recommended that the campaign became aware of errors with reports submitted to APOC, and worked to rectify them in real time.

“Many prior candidates with nearly identical issues have received significantly lower fines in the past,” she said at the time. “For the APOC staff to recommend such a disproportionate fine in this instance is outlandish.”

The commission recommended that the fine amount of $52,650 not be reduced. Added to the new fines published on Friday, the Bronson campaign could potentially face a total fine amount of $86,150.

Stone was not available on Monday to comment on the two new fines set by APOC. According to the fine notices, the Bronson campaign has 30 days to either pay them or appeal them.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.