Pilot killed in plane crash near Ketchikan was involved in another crash

2019 Picture of plane involved in August 5 crash in Misty Fjord that killed all six people onboard it.(Heather Holt)
By Dave Leval
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pilot of the plane that crashed on Aug. 5 near Ketchikan was involved in another plane crash in July, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash Thursday near Ketchikan took the lives of all six people on board.

Chief of the NTSB’s Alaska regional office Clint Johnson confirmed Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Washington State hit a buoy shortly after takeoff from Coffman Cove on July 9. He flipped and ended up upside down into the water. He was the only person on board the plane. Southeast Aviation owned both planes.

An Alaska State Trooper dispatch also confirms the crash itself but doesn’t list any names.

Meanwhile, the NTSB suspended efforts for the weekend to recover the wreckage of the plane involved in the deadly crash.

“Obviously the only way to get the wreckage out of there is by helicopter. So that’s going to be weather dependent,” said Alaska NTSB Chief Clint Johnson. “We do understand the weather to be worsening over there in the next day or so, so it is a little bit of a race against time. But hopefully, we’re going to have a weather window where we can get that accomplished.”

Lanzendorfer and five passengers crashed while they flew back to Ketchikan. The passengers arrived on the Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam.

Southeast Aviation has yet to respond to requests for a statement regarding Lanzendorfer’s fitness to fly after the July crash.

