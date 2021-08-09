Advertisement

Rain ends tonight, returns tomorrow

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The expected rain started in Southcentral overnight Saturday and continued through Sunday. As of 6 p.m., the heaviest rain totals have been in Cordova with 1.45 inches of rain. Anchorage has seen more than an inch of rain as of 7 p.m. Almost a half inch of rain fell on the Kenai. The rain is swinging through the Panhandle Sunday night.

This first front should end overnight. Monday will turn out to be relatively dry across Southcentral and much of the Panhandle. Prince William Sound and spotty areas in Southeast could continue to see some showers through the day. The rain returns Monday night and sticks around through Tuesday morning.

The third system moves in on Thursday and will mainly be focused on the North Gulf Coast and the central and northern areas of the Panhandle.

The main concern will be heavy rain in Southeast bringing the potential for high rivers, flooding and isolated landslides. Some areas could receive three to six inches of rain with these three storms.

