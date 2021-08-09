Soggy fall weather headlines this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a dry June and July in Southcentral, things are beginning to ramp up across the region. Thanks to an active weather pattern, combined with tropical moisture from a decaying typhoon, this week will be a wet and cool one. Anchorage has already seen well over an inch of rain, making Sunday the rainest day that Anchorage has seen since 2015. This trend of wet weather will certainly help in the drought department, of which most of Southcentral is under abnormally dry conditions.

While the heaviest of the rain has come to an end and most of us are beginning to dry out, more rain is set to arrive by the evening. We’ll see some brief dry time and then rain pushes up the peninsula and then eventually into Southcentral through the night. There’s plenty of moisture associated with this system, so widespread heavy rain is possible as we head into the night. It’s looking likely that the heaviest rain will be situated atop Prince William Sound and surrounding areas, with inland regions of Southcentral seeing lighter totals. Even with that being the case, Anchorage should still manage to see anywhere from a quarter to just shy of four tenths of an inch.

We keep the rainy weather with us through at least Thursday, with a taste of fall in the air. Highs most of this week will struggle to climb out of the 50s, with little in the way of warmer weather over the next 7 days. There is some good news, as the weekend looks to be drier with just some isolated showers. As a result temperatures should be a few degrees warmer under mostly cloudy skies.

Southeast will also be gearing up for a wet and active week ahead. Widespread heavy rain will stay with the panhandle through the entirety of this week. It’s important to make sure you keep an eye on area waterways, as flooding and mudslides are possible as the active weather ramps up. The heaviest rain looks to arrive by the middle of the week, with the outer gulf coast region expected to see some of the heaviest rain.

Have a wonderful and safe Monday!

