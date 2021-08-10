1 new death, 863 COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 863 new COVID-19 infections from Friday through Sunday, and on Monday reported one additional COVID-19-related death of an Alaska resident.

The new death was recent, health officials reported Monday in a daily COVID-19 data summary, and the person was an Anchorage man in his 30s. The state has recorded a total of 391 Alaska resident deaths that were related to COVID-19.

The state has gone back to reporting new COVID-19 cases every weekday, excluding holidays. According to Monday’s report, there were 319 new cases on Friday, 355 new cases on Saturday and 189 new cases on Sunday.

Hospitalizations have remained relatively steady this past week, with state data showing 101 people are currently being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, along with eight people being hospitalized for suspected cases. There are 13 patients currently on a ventilator.

The state’s hospital data dashboard showed Monday that, statewide, there are 28 adult ICU beds still available. The dashboard shows that in Anchorage, there are four adult ICU beds available.

The state has changed the way it calculates alert levels, which indicate how widespread COVID-19 transmission is in a given community, to be more in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now four alert levels: low, moderate, substantial and high.

The current statewide alert level – based on the average daily case rate pre 100,000 people over the last seven days — is currently high with a case rate of 286.2 per 100,000.

Of the 863 new cases identified over the last three days, 826 of them were identified as residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 364

Wasilla: 70

Juneau: 30

Eagle River: 29

Fairbanks: 29

Homer: 25

Sitka: 25

Kenai: 23

Ketchikan: 23

Kodiak: 21

Palmer: 19

Soldotna: 15

Dillingham Census Area: 13

Kusilvak Census Area: 10

Bethel: 9

Aleutians East Borough: 8

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 8

Chugiak: 7

Cordova: 7

Nome Census Area: 6

Northwest Arctic Borough: 6

Anchor Point: 5

Craig: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 5

Utqiaġvik: 5

Bethel Census Area: 4

Kotzebue: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4

North Pole: 4

Wrangell: 4

Chugach Census Area: 3

Douglas: 3

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3

North Slope Borough: 3

Sutton-Alpine: 3

Denali Borough: 2

Healy: 2

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Seward: 2

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Dillingham: 1

Fritz Creek: 1

Haines: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Houston: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Nikiski: 1

Petersburg: 1

Sterling: 1

Valdez: 1

Unknown location: 1

The state also identified 37 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases over the last three days — nine in Anchorage, five in Soldotna, three in Palmer, three in Wasilla, two in Fairbanks, two in Kodiak, two in Prudhoe Bay, two in Sitka, one each in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Cordova, Homer, Kenai, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan, Utqiaġvik, and two in unknown parts of the state.

As of Monday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 58.5% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 52.8% are fully vaccinated.

The state has conducted a more than 2.55 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.41%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.