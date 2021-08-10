Advertisement

Back to School: Anchorage schools countdown to kindergarten

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not quite ready for kindergarten? No problem. Anchorage families are invited to the Countdown to Kindergarten.

The Anchorage School District is hosting the event intended for families who have 3- and 4-year-olds going to kindergarten in the fall of 2022 or 2023. No registration is required for the Saturday event at William B. Lyons Park in Mountain View.

There will be several tables set up to help kids practice their fine and gross motor skills, along with fun learning activities. Children will also get a chance to earn free books and other prizes. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and will go on until about 12:30 p.m.

Visit the school district’s website for more information and to find contact information.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2019 Picture of plane involved in August 5 crash in Misty Fjord that killed all six people...
Pilot killed in plane crash near Ketchikan was involved in another crash
Coronavirus.
1 new death, 863 COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage mayor voices dissatisfaction with school district mask policy, urges reconsideration
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has updated its COVID-19 alert level...
State updates COVID-19 alert level reporting
Anchorage hit 1.10 inches of rain which is a new record for Aug. 8.
Anchorage sets daily rainfall record

Latest News

Back to school is always an exciting time, even more so for those first-time kindergarten...
Back to School: Kindergarten prep is not just for students
A number of the state's superintendents have advice for parents ahead of the first day of...
Back to School: Superintendents ease anxieties of first-time kindergartner drop-offs
With a new school year fast approaching we spoke with four of Alaska's Superintendents about...
Back to School: Superintendents share excitement about the year to come
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink providing guidance for parents and students on...
Back to School: Alaska’s top health official weighs in on return to classrooms