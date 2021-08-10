Back to School: Anchorage schools countdown to kindergarten

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not quite ready for kindergarten? No problem. Anchorage families are invited to the Countdown to Kindergarten.

The Anchorage School District is hosting the event intended for families who have 3- and 4-year-olds going to kindergarten in the fall of 2022 or 2023. No registration is required for the Saturday event at William B. Lyons Park in Mountain View.

There will be several tables set up to help kids practice their fine and gross motor skills, along with fun learning activities. Children will also get a chance to earn free books and other prizes. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and will go on until about 12:30 p.m.

Visit the school district’s website for more information and to find contact information.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.