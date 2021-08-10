Advertisement

Older woman dies in building fire in Butte

One person died in a residential fire in Butte, Alaska.
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An 88-year-old Palmer woman was unable to escape a building fire in Butte Monday evening, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Patricia Brown was found dead inside the residence on East Feltman Court following the fire, according to an online AST dispatch.

Troopers said they responded to the fire around 6:36 p.m. that day, alongside the Butte Fire Department, Palmer Fire Department and local emergency personnel.

The state fire marshall also responded and is conducting an investigation on the cause of the fire.

Troopers believe there is no foul play at this time and have released Brown’s remains to the state medical examiner.

The family of Brown has been notified of her death, according to the dispatch.

