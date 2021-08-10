Scammers targeted an Anchorage woman. Now she wants to help others avoid becoming a victim

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When longtime Anchorage resident Wendy Isbell received a letter in the mail saying she was hired for a secret shopper job, it immediately raised red flags for her.

“As you look at the paperwork that came in the mail via USPS, it didn’t look legitimate at all,” Isbell said.

The letter included a suspicious looking check with instructions to deposit it before buying several Walmart gift cards worth $400 each. The letter then told her to scratch the back of the cards and take a picture of the code and pin number before sending them to a “supervisor” via text. Isbell says she wasn’t buying any of it.

“I didn’t fall for this scam, but I felt like somebody else might,” she said. “That’s a lot of money, it’s not $25 — it’s thousands of dollars.”

Isbell says her bank confirmed the check was fraudulent, and said she ended up taking the letter to the postmaster before reporting it to authorities. Now she wants to share her experience in hopes of preventing vulnerable people from falling victim to scams.

“That could be all you have in savings, and then scammers would get that — and that could be your rent, that could be all your bills for the month,” she said.

Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau said the amount of scams increased in 2020 as more people were shopping online amid stay-at-home orders and COVID-19 safety restrictions. She said the secret shopper scam isn’t new, but that scammers target people online more frequently than through mail.

“When you look at where we’re at now, it really becomes even more important to be aware because so many people are still without work, still looking to supplement their income,” Freitas said.

Freitas said scammers have evolved over the years, which sometimes makes it harder to spot a scam.

“It used to be you could tell them right away — it was the bad spelling, it was the incorrect grammar — (but) now, this is what they do day in and day out, and they are masters at it,” she said. “Things you are receiving look very legitimate.”

While many think it’s the elderly who are most susceptible to scams, Freitas says younger people are the ones at most risk.

“The generation that is most susceptible to scams are 18 to 24-year-olds, and that susceptibility actually decreases as you age,” Freitas said.

She said if something sounds too good to be true, that’s usually the case.

“Don’t believe everything you see, read or hear,” Freitas said. “Always verify (information).”

Scams can be reported to the Better Business Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission.

