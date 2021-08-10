A second round of rain moves in tonight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a record-breaking rain on Sunday, Anchorage got to see some sunshine and warmer temperatures for Monday. That break in the clouds was a brief pause between systems.

The second round of rain began Monday afternoon on the Kenai Peninsula with light rain around Homer and Seward by 5 p.m.

Rain will move through Southcentral and Southeast Alaska overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. Most of Southcentral Alaska will be done with rain early in the day on Tuesday. Some showers will linger around Prince William Sound.

Southeast will see the rain mostly end by midday Tuesday though areas around Juneau and Yakutat are likely to see showers through much of the day. The third system in this series will be heading into the Gulf of Alaska starting Wednesday night. By this point, areas of Southeast could already be dealing with saturated ground. The concern will be rapidly rising rivers, flooding and isolated landslides.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.